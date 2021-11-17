Aceh Urged to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Jakarta: Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has called on Aceh Provincial Government to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the province as it is still below the national performance.
"The percentage of those who have received the second jabs in Aceh province is the least of all provinces in Sumatra," the Vice President said during the coordination meeting on People’s Economic Empowerment and Public Services at Aceh Governor’s Office in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Data from Ministry of Health shows that as of November 16 at 12.00 Western Indonesian Time, of 4.03 million people, only 34.95 percent of whom has received the first dose and 19.06 percent for the second dose.
In this regard, the Vice President also ordered Ministry of Health and the Aceh Provincial Government to continue to explore the causes of the low vaccination coverage. He also asked the local government to continue to provide services as well as facilities and infrastructure to maximize the vaccination drive.
Furthermore, the Vice President underlined that the Government only provides safe and efficacious vaccines for the people.
According to him, the current vaccine is considered safe from the safety aspect, efficacious from the efficacy aspect, and is halal.
Even if there is a non-halal, he said, it is permissible in the Islamic aspect, based on conditions.
Therefore, to achieve herd immunity, the Vice President appealed to the people of Aceh not to hesitate to participate in the national vaccination drive.