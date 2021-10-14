English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Over 60 Million Indonesians Have Received Second Shot of Covid-19 Vaccine: Task Force

covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 October 2021 17:15
Jakarta: 1,010,575 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 60,422,073, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 1,622,885 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 104,308,702.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to administer covid-19 vaccine to at least 208 million people, including children aged 12-18.
 
The Indonesian government today recorded 1,053 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,232,099.
 
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,715 to 4,069,399.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 37 to 142,848.

 
(WAH)
