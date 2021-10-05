English  
The National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Governor Lauds TNI's Role in Covid-19 Handling in Jakarta

English covid-19 pandemic defense jakarta governor anies baswedan jakarta province
Antara • 05 October 2021 19:50
Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan lauded the role of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) in handling the COVID-19 pandemic along with related stakeholders, especially in the capital city.
 
"Our collaboration has succeeded to suppress the daily cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta Province. The role of TNI is extraordinary, Everyone went all out," Baswedan stated while congratulating the TNI's 76th anniversary through his Twitter account @aniesbaswedan on Tuesday.
 
The governor later continued, that TNI has done a commendable job in maintaining Indonesia's sovereignty at the forefront of defense and was also present to provide solutions and participate in solving problems directly.

"During this pandemic situation, the Jakarta government along with the community were thankful for TNI's presence as one of the providers of extraordinary solutions," Baswedan affirmed.
 
The former education and culture minister then thanked and lauded TNI for its contribution, including in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The governor was optimistic of TNI becoming more advanced, developed, and solid and serving as a role model and being pride of the Indonesian people.
 
"By God's will, I hope the TNI would become stronger with passage of time. My warm greetings and best regards to our soldiers," Baswedan remarked.
 
The commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the TNI took place at the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace and was led directly by President Joko Widodo. The ceremony to commemorate the 76th Anniversary of the TNI was held with a limited number of attendees and in adherence to strict health protocols.
 
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, TNI Commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD also attended the ceremony.
 
TNI Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono, and Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo were other attendees.  

 
(WAH)
