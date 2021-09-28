English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt Accords Priority to Disabled People to Receive Covid-19 Vaccinations

English indonesian government covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Antara • 28 September 2021 18:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has prioritized people with disabilities to receive COVID-19 vaccines by instructing regional heads to facilitate access for this category to get inoculated.
 
"I also urge all regional heads to help facilitate access for persons with disabilities to get vaccinated. We have sent letters to the heads of the Java and Bali Provincial Social Offices to collect data on prospective vaccination recipients," Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini noted in a statement here, Tuesday.
 
The ministry has provided data from social centers, Social Welfare Institutions (LKS), and Regional Technical Implementation Units (UPTD) regarding people with disabilities for vaccination targets.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


From the coordination between the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Social Offices in Java and Bali, 225 thousand people with disabilities in the Java-Bali are targeted to receive the vaccination. Of the total target, data on 112,471 had been collected, comprising data of 106,357 people from Social Offices and 6,114 individuals from Health Offices.
 
In addition, through Social Offices across Indonesia, the Social Affairs Ministry also provides places for vaccination and services for people with disabilities facing difficulties in going to vaccination booths.
 
Initially, the minister revealed that people with disabilities were not included in the prioritized groups to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
 
However, the ministry  then moved quickly to send a letter to the Minister of Health on the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities.
 
"Alhamdulillah (thank God), we immediately received a response with the implementation of vaccinations for people with disabilities in Jakarta through Circular Letter No. HK.02.01/MENKES/598/2021 on accelerating the implementation of COVID-19 Vaccinations for Older Adults, Persons with Disabilities, Educators and Education Personnel," she remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Nearly 50 Million People Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19 in Indonesia

Nearly 50 Million People Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19 in Indonesia

English
covid-19 vaccine
Govt Committed to Preventing Emergence of Limited In-Person Learning Cluster

Govt Committed to Preventing Emergence of Limited In-Person Learning Cluster

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Logs 2,057 New Covid-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 2,057 New Covid-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Upacara Pembukaan PON Bakal Menunjukkan Keindahan Alam Papua
Olahraga

Upacara Pembukaan PON Bakal Menunjukkan Keindahan Alam Papua

Satgas: Varian R.1 Jadi Pengingat Covid-19 Belum Lenyap
Nasional

Satgas: Varian R.1 Jadi Pengingat Covid-19 Belum Lenyap

Ini <i>Lho</i> Asal Usul Bengkaknya Utang BUMN
Ekonomi

Ini Lho Asal Usul Bengkaknya Utang BUMN

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar
Otomotif

Ini Ternyata Biaya Cuci dan Coating Supercar

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids
Teknologi

Instagram Tangguhkan Pengembangan Instagram Kids

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia
Internasional

Kebakaran Windy Fire di California Ancam Hutan Nasional Sequoia

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19
Pendidikan

Menag: Pesantren Jadi Prioritas Vaksinasi Covid-19

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis
Hiburan

Penghasilannya Jauh Lebih Besar Dibanding Calon Suami, Begini Jawaban Ria Ricis

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!