President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Inspects Supporting Infrastructures for G20 Summit

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 December 2021 10:17
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Thursday continued his working visit in Bali Province. 
 
He inspected a number of supporting infrastructures for the G20 Summit next year, one of which was Bali-Mandara toll road.
 
At the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali, the toll road—which connect I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport and Nusa Dua area—will be crossed by G20 leaders.

"We will start the process of beautifying the toll road in January. The toll road will be decorated with frangipani and tabebuia flowers, while the side of the toll road will be decorated with mangroves, bougainvillea, orchids, and others," Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono said as quoted from press release of the Press, Media, and Information Bureau of Presidential Secretariat.
 
In addition, improvements to road corridors, pedestrians, and landscapes will also be carried out from the international airport to the G20 Summit venue including the roundabout, underpass, and entrance of Ngurah Rai toll road as well as at the Nusa Dua toll exit by applying a coating to the piles, taper, and median of toll road. 
 
The improvements will also be made to access roads and bridges to the Summit’s venue.
 
Afterwards, President Jokowi inspected the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), one of candidates for the G20 Summit venue.
 
(WAH)
