Over 1,700 Lumajang Residents Evacuated following Mount Semeru Eruption

Jakarta: Some 1,707 Lumajang Regency residents are currently staying at evacuation shelters across the region following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano on Saturday.
According to the Acting Head of the Data, Information, and Communication Center (Pusdatinkom) of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNP) Abdul Muhari, there are at least 19 evacuaton shelters in Pronojiwo, Candipuro and Pasirian districts.
"Some evacuees stay with their family," he stated.
Explosive activity at Mount Semeru escalated on Saturday with an explosion at 14:50 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) producing an ash plume up to 15.2 kilometers.
Rockfalls and pyroclastic density currents were reported by the seismic network and visual observations.
Following the eruption, the Lumajang Regency government declared an Emergency Response Status for 30 days from December 4 to January 3.