The Lumajang Regency government has declared an Emergency Response Status for 30 days.
Over 1,700 Lumajang Residents Evacuated following Mount Semeru Eruption

English BNPB disaster east java
Daviq Umar Al Faruq • 06 December 2021 15:21
Jakarta: Some 1,707 Lumajang Regency residents are currently staying at evacuation shelters across the region following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano on Saturday.
 
According to the Acting Head of the Data, Information, and Communication Center (Pusdatinkom) of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNP) Abdul Muhari, there are at least 19 evacuaton shelters in Pronojiwo, Candipuro and Pasirian districts.
 
"Some evacuees stay with their family," he stated.

Explosive activity at Mount Semeru escalated on Saturday with an explosion at 14:50 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) producing an ash plume up to 15.2 kilometers.
 
Rockfalls and pyroclastic density currents were reported by the seismic network and visual observations.
 
Following the eruption, the Lumajang Regency government declared an Emergency Response Status for 30 days  from December 4 to January 3.
 
Death Toll from Mount Semeru Eruption Rises to 15

Sahel Leaders Agree to Deepen Reforms for Quality Education

129 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

