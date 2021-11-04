English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia striving to increase its renewable energy utilization.
Indonesia striving to increase its renewable energy utilization.

Govt Ensures 23% Renewable Energy Use in Remote, Underdeveloped Areas

English energy investment electricity
Antara • 04 November 2021 15:52
Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment has ensured that Indonesia's new and renewable energy mix in its outermost, remote, and underdeveloped (3T) areas will be increased to 23 percent by 2025.
 
During a talk show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Maritime Sovereignty and Energy Basilio Dias Araujo highlighted that Indonesia had managed to achieve a renewable energy mix of 12 percent.
 
In an official statement here on Thursday, Araujo noted that the government was striving to increase its renewable energy utilization, especially in 3T regions, by reducing the operations of oil-based power plants, especially diesel.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The government will also reduce the operations of power plants whose lifetimes have exceeded 15 years, he stated.
 
Araujo highlighted several challenges to achieve this target, such as Indonesia's geography comprising thousands of islands, thereby resulting in inequitable electric supply on account of fossil fuels still dominating electricity generation.
 
The strategic policy to electrify Indonesia's villages is one of the strategic programs to realize energy resilience and economic prosperity in 3T areas, he noted.
 
"We believe that electricity availability in 3T areas is capable of bolstering the local residents' economy. Hence, the technology to convert diesel power plant to biomass power plant in 3T areas is important," he elaborated.
 
The Indonesian government also deemed hydro, micro hydro, as well as geothermal power plants to have base load characteristics that are operable and sustainable, Araujo noted.
 
The advantages of a biomass power plant, especially in 3T areas, are its competitive cost and efficient energy distribution, he explained.
 
These advantages will strengthen national energy resiliency and energy access for local industries through demand creation as well as the involvement of residents around the project.
 
"This necessitates intervention from the related ministry. Of course, the clean energy policy and program is one of Indonesia’s responsibilities, especially the SDGs-based (Sustainable Development Goals) development," the deputy affirmed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 628 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Indonesia Records 628 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
5 Prison Officers in Yogyakarta Probed for Undue Disciplinary Actions

5 Prison Officers in Yogyakarta Probed for Undue Disciplinary Actions

English
Yogyakarta
Travel Requirements for Abroad Returnees to Fight Delta Plus: Spokesperson

Travel Requirements for Abroad Returnees to Fight Delta Plus: Spokesperson

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penerima Insentif Pajak Diperluas, Pemerintah Ingin Akselerasi Pemulihan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Penerima Insentif Pajak Diperluas, Pemerintah Ingin Akselerasi Pemulihan Ekonomi

Vanessa Angel Tumpangi Mitsubishi Pajero Dakar Ultimate 2,4 Liter
Otomotif

Vanessa Angel Tumpangi Mitsubishi Pajero Dakar Ultimate 2,4 Liter

Jadwal Liga Europa Dini Hari Nanti: Lyon dan West Ham Selangkah Lagi ke Babak 16 Besar
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Europa Dini Hari Nanti: Lyon dan West Ham Selangkah Lagi ke Babak 16 Besar

Jelang Olimpiade Musim Dingin, Tiongkok Perketat Pemeriksaan Covid-19 di Pelabuhan
Internasional

Jelang Olimpiade Musim Dingin, Tiongkok Perketat Pemeriksaan Covid-19 di Pelabuhan

Uji Kepatutan dan Kelayakan Andika Diharapkan Dilakukan Semi Terbuka
Nasional

Uji Kepatutan dan Kelayakan Andika Diharapkan Dilakukan Semi Terbuka

60% PAUD Masih PJJ, Nadiem Minta Daerah di PPKM 1-3 Segera PTM Terbatas
Pendidikan

60% PAUD Masih PJJ, Nadiem Minta Daerah di PPKM 1-3 Segera PTM Terbatas

Facebook Ingin Kreator Konten Hindari Komisi App Store
Teknologi

Facebook Ingin Kreator Konten Hindari Komisi App Store

Vanessa Angel dan Suami Tewas dalam Kecelakaan
Hiburan

Vanessa Angel dan Suami Tewas dalam Kecelakaan

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau
Properti

APBN Bantu Masyarakat Miliki Rumah dengan Harga Terjangkau

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!