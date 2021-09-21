Indonesians Urged to Remain Vigilant as Covid-19 Cases Drop

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The implementation of covid-19 restrictions (PPKM) has showed quite a promising result, according to Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartanto.Nevertheless, the Indonesian government continues to remind people to remain vigilant and aware of the new covid-19 variants such as the MU variant.In addition, there are also other variants such as the Lambda and C.1.2 variants."We must be careful of the new variants be it MU or Lambda," said Airlangga in a virtual press conference on Monday.According to him, the estimation of Effective Reproduction Number (Rt) in Indonesia based on ourworldindata.org as of September 14 is 0,59 or under 1.This is better than the global Rt (0,94) and several neighbouring countries (Singapore 1,81; China 1,53; Australia 1,03; Malaysia 0,95; Thailand 0,9; and India 0,89)."Spatially, Sumatra is 0,99; Borneo, Bali, and Papua between 1,0-1,2; then Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara, and Maluku between 1,01-1,03," Airlangga concluded. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)