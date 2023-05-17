Victims of Myanmar TIP Promised to Be Marketing Paid Rp15 Million

"The victims were promised to become online marketing operators with a salary of between Rp. 12 million to Rp. 15 million and a commission if they reached the target," said the Director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro at the Bareskrim Polri Building, South Jakarta, Tuesday, May 16 2023.
The victims who were lured numbered 16 people. They are Indonesian citizens (WNI) brought by the suspects Andri Satria Nugraha and Anita Setia Dewi.
Djuhandhani said the victims were also promised to work only 12 hours per day and were allowed to take leave to return to Indonesia every six months. However, when they arrived in Thailand and were taken to Myanmar by land, the victims were instead employed at an online scamming company owned by Chinese citizens.
"The victims who were exploited were given work contracts but in Chinese and the victims did not understand. The victims were employed at an online scam company owned by Chinese citizens and then placed in a closed place and guarded by armed men," explained Djuhandhani.
In addition, the victims were asked to work 16 to 18 hours per day. Some of the victims also only received a salary of Rp3 million, and some did not even receive a salary.
"When the victims do not reach their target, they will be sanctioned with salary deductions, including actions and physical violence in the form of drying out, scout jumps and others. Some even receive beatings, electric shocks and confinement," said Djuhandhani.
There were 25 Indonesian citizens who became victims in this case. The other nine people were brought in by a person with the initials ER. ER has not been named as a suspect. Police are still gathering evidence.
Meanwhile, Andri and Anita, who brought 16 victims, have been identified as suspects and detained. The two suspects were charged with Article 4 of Law (UU) Number 21 of 2007 concerning TIP and/or Article 81 of Law Number 18 of 2017 concerning Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI).
Previously, 20 Indonesian citizens were suspected of being victims of TIP in Myanmar. The workers were previously sent to work in Thailand, but were sent to Myanmar illegally. In developments, it is known that five people out of 20 managed to escape.
All of these Indonesian citizens were successfully evacuated from the Myawaddy area, Myanmar to Thailand on Saturday, May 6 2023. They will be repatriated to Indonesia after undergoing various investigations by the local police. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)