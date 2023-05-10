English  
Leaders of ASEAN meeting in Labuan Bajo. Photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo
Jokowi Chairs Five Meetings on First Day of the ASEAN Summit 2023

Fajar Nugraha • 10 May 2023 13:56
West Manggarai: On the first day of the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023, Wednesday 10 May 2023, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will chair five meetings. The meetings will take place at Hotel Meruorah, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province.
 
“The Summit begins today with five meetings which will be chaired by the President,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah in Labuan Bajo.
 
The meetings to be chaired by President Jokowi include the 42nd ASEAN Summit Opening and Plenary Session, ASEAN Leaders’ Interface Meeting with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), ASEAN Leaders’ Interface Meeting with Representatives of ASEAN Youth, ASEAN Leaders’ Interface Meeting with Representatives of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), and the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface Meeting with the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision (HLTF-ACV).

The five ASEAN Summit meetings will be concluded by President Joko Widodo in the evening, with the Welcoming Dinner at the Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach.
 
“The Summit’s events tomorrow (Wednesday 10 May) will be concluded with a dinner event,” said Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi at the press briefing on Tuesday 9 May 2023.
 
On the following Thursday 11 May 2023, President Jokowi will chair the Retreat Session and the Indonesia-Malaysia- Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit.
 
The Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) will be chaired by the Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia is currently chair of BIMP-EAGA.
 
“On 11 May, there will be three meetings, and of the three, two will be chaired by the President,” said the Foreign Minister.

 
(FJR)

