Entering Endemic, Govt still Guarantee Vaccination and Treatment of Covid-19 Patients

"Currently, the government guarantees vaccination and treatment of Covid-19 patients," said Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, in a teleconference in Jakarta, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Wiku did not rule out the possibility of a policy change. The government will convey the policy further.
"Therefore, I ask the public to vaccinate at the nearest outlet for those who have not been vaccinated until the second booster," he said.
Wiku stressed the importance of a complete dose of Covid-19 vaccination. The effort is to maintain community immunity and group immunity.
"In the future, it is very important for the community during an endemic period to look after and protect each other so they don't contract COVID-19," he explained.
The government has officially announced that Indonesia has released its Covid-19 pandemic title. Currently, the virus is endemic.
"After more than 3 years we have struggled together to face the Covid-19 pandemic, since today, Wednesday 21 June 2023, the government has decided to revoke the pandemic status and we are entering an endemic period," said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Jakarta, Wednesday, 21 June 2023. (Kevin Schreiber)