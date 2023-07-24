English  
Photo: Media Indonesia

Too Expensive, Government Needs to be Transparent about LRT Tariffs

Putri Anisa Yuliani • 24 July 2023 12:09
Jakarta: Transportation observer from the University of Indonesia Alvinsyah said the government must be transparent in setting public transportation rates, in this case the Jabodebek LRT. This is to clarify the public the reason for the tariff rate being set.
 
As is known, the Ministry of Transportation determines the basic fare for the light rail train at IDR5,000 and IDR700 for each kilometer. With a total route of 44 km from Harjamukti to Dukuh Atas, passengers must pay IDR24,000.
 
"So to answer the question, yes, it's up to the government to explain clearly and in detail as well as educate the public about the Jabodebek LRT fare policy," Alvinsyah said when contacted by Media Indonesia, Sunday, July 23, 2023.

According to him, if it is not explained, residents will not be able to see the compatibility between tariffs, types of modes, and the distance. Moreover, each mode of transportation has its own business calculations so they cannot be compared with one another.
 
"From a business point of view, it is normal for there to be a difference in tariffs for each type of system/mode, because basically it is based on analysis and calculations covering various aspects such as the cost of infrastructure, technology, systems, construction time and operation," he explained.
 
He also explained that in determining public service tariffs there are always two types, namely technical tariffs and public tariffs. Both have been decided based on calculations such as the technical component to the citizens' ability to pay and the government's ability to subsidize.
 
"Public rates are usually set based on the results of studies on the various matters described above. So whether expensive or cheap is relative and cannot be simply compared," he said.
 
"Public transport service tariffs are always in a dilemma. It's too expensive, most people can't afford to pay. Tariffs are lowered, so the subsidy burden swells, which in the end becomes a burden on the government's budget and in fact public money too," he explained.
 
(FJR)

