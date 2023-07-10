English  
Susi Air pilot Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens (center).
KKB Denies Requesting Rp5 Billion Ransom, Observer: Psychological Operation

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 10 July 2023 16:28
Jakarta: The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB)-OPM's denies the request for a Rp5 billion ransom is considered to have an implicit message. There is a specific tactic behind submitting a ransom demand rebuttal.
 
"That is part of the psychological operation of the KKB (armed criminal group) with psychological denial," said Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISESS) military observer Khairul Fahmi to Medcom.id, Monday, July 10, 2023.
 
Khairul suspected that KKB was deliberately refusing to create a bad perception of the government. So they have the opportunity to increase bargaining power.

Khairul assessed that the government was serious enough in efforts to free Susi Air pilot Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens. The government is trying to find meeting points for negotiations while saving the safety of all parties.
 
"This means that the government has submitted a change in the negotiation limit but can compromise on the ransom issue. (Papua's) demands for independence and (the supply of) weapons cannot be accommodated," he said.
 
Captain Philip was taken hostage by TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama under the leadership of Egianus Kogoya on February 7, 2023. Apart from taking Philip hostage, the Egianus group burned the plane that the pilot from New Zealand was carrying.
 
The Commander of the TPNPB Kodap III Ndugama-Derakma, Brigadier General Egianus Kogoya, denied asking for ransom for the battle of Susi Air pilot Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens.
 
"I've never asked for IDR 5 billion. That's nonsense," said Eugianus Kogoya in a 2-minute video uploaded by TPNPB spokesperson Sebby Sambom, Saturday night, July 8 2023.
 
(FJR)

