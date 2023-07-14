English  
President Joko Widodo received courtesy call from ASEAN minister and dialogue partner. Photo: ASEAN Indonesia
President Joko Widodo received courtesy call from ASEAN minister and dialogue partner. Photo: ASEAN Indonesia

ASEAN Should not be a Competition Arena: Jokowi

Marcheilla Ariesta • 14 July 2023 11:48
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo paid a courtesy visit of ASEAN foreign ministers and foreign ministers of ASEAN dialogue partners. In his speech, Jokowi said ASEAN was committed to continuing to strengthen ASEAN unity and solidity.
 
"We in ASEAN are committed to continuing to strengthen unity and solidity, as well as strengthening ASEAN's centrality in maintaining peace and stability in the region," he said in Jakarta, Friday, July 14, 2023.
 
Jokowi emphasized that ASEAN must not become a competition arena.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“It (ASEAN) cannot be a proxy for any country, and international law must be consistently respected," said Jokowi.
 
He expects support from ASEAN partners to achieve this.
 
Jokowi said the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and its partner countries became a forum to find solutions to world problems. He hoped that these countries would not exacerbate the problem.
 
This year, Indonesia holds the chairmanship of ASEAN. Jokowi said Indonesia wanted to increase ASEAN's contribution to advancing the Indo-Pacific and the world.
 
(FJR)

