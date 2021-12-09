Prioritize COVID-19 Vaccination for Elderly, Children: TNI Commander

Jakarta: Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa emphasized that the elderly and children were the main priority to receive COVID-19 vaccination.
"We want to pursue vaccination coverage, especially in Maluku. The elderly and children will be prioritized to meet the vaccination target by the end of 2021," Perkasa remarked after observing a vaccination event in Ambon, the capital of Maluku Province, on Thursday.
The TNI commander explained that children were viewed as being vulnerable to the virus, especially since the new variant Omicron had emerged. Although the variant had not reached Indonesia, precautionary measures must be taken against the virus mutation.
Perkasa later remarked that vaccination coverage in Ambon was quite good since several of those in the age bracket of 12-17 years had received vaccination. Experts believe that the Omicron variant might be infectious for children, so it is mandatory to prioritize them in the vaccination.
"Today, I met several of those aged 12 to 17 years to receive vaccination," he added.
Perkasa noted that apart from the elderly above 60 years of age, people with infectious diseases or comorbidities must also be prioritized to receive vaccination.
"Hence, we are flexible with the age group because all elements have agreed that healthy people must be vaccinated and those with comorbidities must provide a letter from their doctor claiming their wellness to receive vaccination," he noted.
Perkasa stated that theoretically, the government had not decided the regulation for the third vaccination booster for the public.
"However, if the vaccine is nearing its expiry date, I think it is better to give it to those who need it. This is because I believe the vaccine booster is able to increase our antibodies to protect against COVID-19," he affirmed.
Earlier, on December 8, Indonesia had received the 149th and 150th batches of the Pfizer and Covovax COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, until Thursday afternoon, the Health Ministry noted that over 144 million people had received the first dose of vaccination, while more than 101 million of them had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.