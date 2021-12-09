English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The elderly and children will be prioritized to meet the vaccination target by the end of 2021.
The elderly and children will be prioritized to meet the vaccination target by the end of 2021.

Prioritize COVID-19 Vaccination for Elderly, Children: TNI Commander

English tni covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 09 December 2021 18:53
Jakarta: Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa emphasized that the elderly and children were the main priority to receive COVID-19 vaccination.
 
"We want to pursue vaccination coverage, especially in Maluku. The elderly and children will be prioritized to meet the vaccination target by the end of 2021," Perkasa remarked after observing a vaccination event in Ambon, the capital of Maluku Province, on Thursday.
 
The TNI commander explained that children were viewed as being vulnerable to the virus, especially since the new variant Omicron had emerged. Although the variant had not reached Indonesia, precautionary measures must be taken against the virus mutation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Perkasa later remarked that vaccination coverage in Ambon was quite good since several of those in the age bracket of 12-17 years had received vaccination. Experts believe that the Omicron variant might be infectious for children, so it is mandatory to prioritize them in the vaccination.
 
"Today, I met several of those aged 12 to 17 years to receive vaccination," he added.
 
Perkasa noted that apart from the elderly above 60 years of age, people with infectious diseases or comorbidities must also be prioritized to receive vaccination.
 
"Hence, we are flexible with the age group because all elements have agreed that healthy people must be vaccinated and those with comorbidities must provide a letter from their doctor claiming their wellness to receive vaccination," he noted.
 
Perkasa stated that theoretically, the government had not decided the regulation for the third vaccination booster for the public.
 
"However, if the vaccine is nearing its expiry date, I think it is better to give it to those who need it. This is because I believe the vaccine booster is able to increase our antibodies to protect against COVID-19," he affirmed.
 
Earlier, on December 8, Indonesia had received the 149th and 150th batches of the Pfizer and Covovax COVID-19 vaccine doses.
 
Meanwhile, until Thursday afternoon, the Health Ministry noted that over 144 million people had received the first dose of vaccination, while more than 101 million of them had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Public Perception of Corruption is Not Good Yet: President Jokowi

Public Perception of Corruption is Not Good Yet: President Jokowi

English
corruption
Semeru Eruption Death Toll Rises to 43

Semeru Eruption Death Toll Rises to 43

English
disaster
Blinken to Visit Southeast Asia to Discuss Crisis in Myanmar

Blinken to Visit Southeast Asia to Discuss Crisis in Myanmar

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
NBA: Rockets Kejutkan Nets
Olahraga

NBA: Rockets Kejutkan Nets

Sudah Bisa Jangkau 80% Populasi Dunia, Sri Mulyani Sesalkan Distribusi Vaksin Tak Merata
Ekonomi

Sudah Bisa Jangkau 80% Populasi Dunia, Sri Mulyani Sesalkan Distribusi Vaksin Tak Merata

AS Tolak Keras Perluasan Pemukiman Israel di Wilayah Palestina
Internasional

AS Tolak Keras Perluasan Pemukiman Israel di Wilayah Palestina

5.228 Hoaks Terkait Covid-19 Beredar per 9 Desember
Nasional

5.228 Hoaks Terkait Covid-19 Beredar per 9 Desember

Informasi Lengkap Beasiswa CCIP-AMINEF untuk Kuliah di Amerika 2022
Pendidikan

Informasi Lengkap Beasiswa CCIP-AMINEF untuk Kuliah di Amerika 2022

Mencoba Mobil Listrik Toyota Coms, <i>Single Seater Car</i>
Otomotif

Mencoba Mobil Listrik Toyota Coms, Single Seater Car

8 Rekomendasi Tayangan Korea Bulan Desember
Hiburan

8 Rekomendasi Tayangan Korea Bulan Desember

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar
Teknologi

Render Baru Trio Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Beredar

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat
Properti

4 Bangunan Bersejarah Ini Gunakan Putih Telur Sebagai Perekat

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!