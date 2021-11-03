Residents near Kapuas River Urged to Stay Vigilant Due to High Rainfall

Pontianak: Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini reminded residents along the Kapuas River banks in West Kalimantan to stay vigilant due to continued high rainfall and the tendency to increase annually, particularly with La Nina this year.
"Please stay alert. The impact of La Nina in here is quite worrisome. We are also facing a higher likelihood of rainfall every year," Rismaharini stated while visiting flood victims in Kapuas Sub-district, Sanggau District, West Kalimantan, Wednesday.
Rismaharini also invited Chairman of Commission V of the House of Representatives, Lasarus.
Lasarus reminded the residents along the Kapuas riverbanks to be ready during the rainy season in their region.
Minister Rismaharini, Lasarus, and Sanggau District Head, Paolus Hadi, took time to greet the residents and children they met while handing over the social assistance.
The assistance provided was in the form of buffer stock in Sanggau District, comprising 156 packages of children's food, 30 packages of family kits, 40 kids ware, 40 food ware, 50 packages of family kitchen utensils, 50 red mattresses, 100 mattresses, 40 roll tents, 30 sheets of velbed, one family multipurpose tent, one unit of red multipurpose tent, and two thousand kilograms of rice.
Additional assistance was provided in the form of clothes for boys and toddlers, adult men's clothing, women's adult clothing, boys' and girls' clothing, clothes for school-age girls, as well as children's toys.
The minister also handed out diapers and 300 packages of basic necessities. The total value of the aid reached Rp288,301,406.
The minister expressed keenness to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Works for Public Housing (PUPR) to address the problem of flooding in Sanggau District.
"Actually, lakes along Kapuas River can be used as water reservoirs. If the rainfall is high, the area can absorb the rain, so it does not enter residential areas," she explained.
Present at the time were Secretary of the Director General of Social Security Robben Ricco, Acting Regional Secretary of West Kalimantan Province Samuel, Deputy of Sanggau District Head, Yohanes Ontot, Chief of Sanggau Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Ade Kuncoro Ridwan, Head of the Higher Prosecutor Office Tengku Firdaus, Chairman of the Provincial Legislative Assembly Jumadi, Head of Sanggau Social Service, Aloysius and several other parties.