English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Organising Committee Ensures Readiness for Opening Ceremony of Papua PON

English sports president joko widodo papua province
Antara • 29 September 2021 22:04
Jayapura: Executive Chairperson of the PON XX National Games Committee Yunus Wonda has made assurance of the overall readiness for the opening ceremony of the quadrennial national sports event.
 
"Overall, preparations for the opening ceremony have reached 95-percent completion, and the rest of the preparations could be completed in concert with the opening ceremony," Wonda informed ANTARA at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura, Wednesday.
 
Preparations for the opening ceremony and competitions at PON's four host cities and districts that had commenced before the opening ceremony have all been smooth, he affirmed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We faced no major issue, and we hope this would continue at the PON Games' host cities in Jayapura, Mimika, and Merauke," Wonda stated.
 
The chairperson confirmed that the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander, Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and Indonesian Police Chief Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo had earlier observed the games' sporting venues and examined security measures in the area, particularly at the opening ceremony venue that would be attended by President Joko Widodo.
 
Apart from security measures, the PON XX organizer has also readied health protocol measures to prevent the sporting venues from becoming COVID-19 infection clusters, he stated.
 
The authority has set sporting venues to be occupied by a maximum of 25 percent of the total capacity, especially at the Lukas Enembe Stadium hosting the opening ceremony. The maximum 25-percent capacity included athletes and officials, he added.
 
The committee has also set several vaccination points at the Lukas Enembe Stadium to facilitate vaccinations for officials and public spectators required to show their vaccination certificate before entry into the stadium and match venues, Wonda stated.
 
The opening ceremony of the PON XX National Games is scheduled to take place on October 2, 2021, at the Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura. The opening ceremony will showcase the natural wonders and cultural beauty of Papua Province.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Optimistic of Rebound in Indonesia-Australia Trade

Govt Optimistic of Rebound in Indonesia-Australia Trade

English
covid-19 pandemic
Indonesia Ready to Become Covid-19 Vaccine Hub for Asia-Pacific: Minister

Indonesia Ready to Become Covid-19 Vaccine Hub for Asia-Pacific: Minister

English
indonesian government
Minister Says Investments No Longer Concentrated in Java

Minister Says Investments No Longer Concentrated in Java

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Aman! 365,07 Juta Rekening Dijamin LPS hingga Agustus 2021
Ekonomi

Aman! 365,07 Juta Rekening Dijamin LPS hingga Agustus 2021

Menkominfo Sebut PON Papua Diselenggarakan di Zona Aman
Nasional

Menkominfo Sebut PON Papua Diselenggarakan di Zona Aman

Praveen/Melati Bawa Indonesia Juara Grup C Piala Sudirman
Olahraga

Praveen/Melati Bawa Indonesia Juara Grup C Piala Sudirman

Ernest Prakasa Sentil Influencer Endorse Judi Online
Hiburan

Ernest Prakasa Sentil Influencer Endorse Judi Online

Warga India Ditangkap Selundupkan Sekilo Pasta Emas di Dubur
Internasional

Warga India Ditangkap Selundupkan Sekilo Pasta Emas di Dubur

200 Mahasiswa Magang di Rumah Rakyat, Puan: Selamat Datang
Pendidikan

200 Mahasiswa Magang di Rumah Rakyat, Puan: Selamat Datang

Kawasaki Z650RS Tawarkan Sensasi Motor Sport Retro
Otomotif

Kawasaki Z650RS Tawarkan Sensasi Motor Sport Retro

Beli Night School Studio, Netflix Luncurkan 5 Game Mobile di Eropa
Teknologi

Beli Night School Studio, Netflix Luncurkan 5 Game Mobile di Eropa

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet
Properti

4 Cara Membuat Ruangan Terlihat Luas dengan Karpet

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!