Govt Asks Indonesians to Stay Disciplined in Following Health Protocols

Jakarta: The central government has made an earnest request to the public to stay disciplined in following the health protocols to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 cases.
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate on Tuesday said he hoped the public would not tire of wearing masks, keeping physical distance, and washing hands to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases, as is currently being witnessed in European countries.
“We must stay disciplined in following the health protocols and complying with all government rules to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia. With hard work and cooperation, we can,” he stated in a written statement released on Tuesday.
One of the European countries that have witnessed a significant spike in COVID-19 cases is Germany, with daily confirmed cases surpassing 50 thousand, he noted.
The same is also true for the Netherlands, which has recorded a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in several areas, the minister said.
The government has asked the public to continue to comply with the health protocols in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases in several regions.
“Several districts and cities in Java and Bali have begun to record a weekly increase in new cases. Nearly 29 percent of districts in Java and Bali have recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week. Meanwhile, 34 percent of the districts and cities have seen an increase in the number of patients compared to the week before,” Plate informed.