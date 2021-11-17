English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)

Govt Asks Indonesians to Stay Disciplined in Following Health Protocols

English indonesian government covid-19 cases health protocols
Antara • 17 November 2021 14:03
Jakarta: The central government has made an earnest request to the public to stay disciplined in following the health protocols to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 cases.
 
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate on Tuesday said he hoped the public would not tire of wearing masks, keeping physical distance, and washing hands to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases, as is currently being witnessed in European countries.
 
“We must stay disciplined in following the health protocols and complying with all government rules to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia. With hard work and cooperation, we can,” he stated in a written statement released on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One of the European countries that have witnessed a significant spike in COVID-19 cases is Germany, with daily confirmed cases surpassing 50 thousand, he noted.
 
The same is also true for the Netherlands, which has recorded a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in several areas, the minister said.
 
The government has asked the public to continue to comply with the health protocols in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases in several regions.
 
“Several districts and cities in Java and Bali have begun to record a weekly increase in new cases. Nearly 29 percent of districts in Java and Bali have recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week. Meanwhile, 34 percent of the districts and cities have seen an increase in the number of patients compared to the week before,” Plate informed.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Trade Ties between ASEAN, Canada Remain Strong amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Trade Ties between ASEAN, Canada Remain Strong amid COVID-19 Pandemic

English
asean
Aceh Urged to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Aceh Urged to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

English
covid-19
Catchment Area Near Kapuas River Must be Fixed: President Jokowi

Catchment Area Near Kapuas River Must be Fixed: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Masters: Praveen/Melati Terhenti Lebih Dini
Olahraga

Indonesia Masters: Praveen/Melati Terhenti Lebih Dini

Jenderal Andika Perkasa Resmi Dilantik Jadi Panglima TNI
Nasional

Jenderal Andika Perkasa Resmi Dilantik Jadi Panglima TNI

Biden Tegaskan AS Tidak Dukung Upaya Kemerdekaan Taiwan
Internasional

Biden Tegaskan AS Tidak Dukung Upaya Kemerdekaan Taiwan

4 Ilmuwan Terima Anugerah Habibie Prize 2021
Pendidikan

4 Ilmuwan Terima Anugerah Habibie Prize 2021

Siap-siap, Pilot dan Kru Garuda Ditransfer ke Citilink
Ekonomi

Siap-siap, Pilot dan Kru Garuda Ditransfer ke Citilink

Honda Sensing yang Melindungi Penumpang Selama Perjalanan
Otomotif

Honda Sensing yang Melindungi Penumpang Selama Perjalanan

Heboh Aksi Menjijikkan <i>Rocker</i> Sophia Urista, Kencingi Wajah Fan saat Konser
Hiburan

Heboh Aksi Menjijikkan Rocker Sophia Urista, Kencingi Wajah Fan saat Konser

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok
Teknologi

Instagram Reels Kembali Punya Fitur Mirip TikTok

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?
Properti

Mau Bangun Rumah, Sewa Jasa Tukang atau Kontraktor?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!