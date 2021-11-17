General Andika Perkasa Inaugurated as New Military Commander

Jakarta: General Andika Perkasa has been officially inaugurated as Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander.
The former Chief of Staff of Indonesian Army took the oath of office in front of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) this afternoon.
Andika Perkasa's inauguration ceremony took place at the State Palace, the Presidential Palace Complex, Central Jakarta.
"By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia," Andika said here on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
The house of Representatives (DPR) approved General Andika Perkasa as the sole candidate for TNI Commander on Monday, November 8, 2021.
General Andika Perkasa was declared to have passed the fit and proper test on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
The new military commander replaced Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto who is entering retirement.