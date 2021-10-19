English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's House of Representative (DPR RI) Speaker, Puan Maharani. Photo: DPR
Indonesia's House of Representative (DPR RI) Speaker, Puan Maharani. Photo: DPR

DPR Supports the Closing of BUMNs That Burn People's Money

English puan maharani state owned companies DPR RI
Anggi Tondi Martaon • 19 October 2021 17:29
Jakarta: The House Representative (DPR) supports the dissolution of ailing State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN). The reason is, the state-owned company only spends people's money through State Capital Participation (PMN).
 
"SOEs that are ineffective and tend to spend people's money are better closed, because they are only a burden on the state," said DPR Speaker Puan Maharani in a written statement, Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
 
The former Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK) highlighted the number of state-owned companies that received PMN injections. Various efforts have been made, but have not been able to improve the condition of the company.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It's useless to survive, but can't move forward due to poor corporate governance and the low professionalism of the management," she said.
 
Puan reminded that one of the goals of establishing BUMN is to provide public benefits for the community. If this goal is not achieved, the government's rescue will be in vain.
 
"PMN originating from the APBN, which is people's money, should be used by SOEs to help the national economy, and contribute to improving people's welfare, not even 'disappearing' bad management," she asserted.
 
Poor corporate governance is suspected because there are many internal 'games' in state-owned companies. According to Puan, problems like this must be resolved to the root.
 
"So we support the various efficiency efforts carried out by the Ministry of SOEs against bad state-owned companies," she added.
 
Puan also asked the government to inject PMN funds appropriately. He reminded SOEs not to be complacent because they get easy capital.
 
"SOEs that receive financial assistance must be innovative so that their companies bring benefits to the state, which will lead to an increase in people's welfare," said Puan.
 
The DPR will oversee the governance of SOEs. In particular, companies that receive PMN from the state budget.
 
"So that the benefits of the people's money will return to the people, not be lost by bad state corporate governance," she said.
 
(FJR)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Targets Rehabilitation of 600.000 Hectares of Mangrove in North Kalimantan

Jokowi Targets Rehabilitation of 600.000 Hectares of Mangrove in North Kalimantan

English
Jokowi
BI Again Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Level at 3.50%

BI Again Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Level at 3.50%

English
Bank Indonesia
Level 2 PPKM, Children be allowed to Enter the Cinema

Level 2 PPKM, Children be allowed to Enter the Cinema

English
PPKM
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkominfo Ingin Pemerintah dan Media Bisa Berdampingan di Ruang Digital
Nasional

Menkominfo Ingin Pemerintah dan Media Bisa Berdampingan di Ruang Digital

Bagus Kahfi Bantu Indonesia U-23 Bungkam Tajikistan
Olahraga

Bagus Kahfi Bantu Indonesia U-23 Bungkam Tajikistan

Geng Haiti Minta Uang Tebusan Rp239 M untuk 17 Misionaris AS
Internasional

Geng Haiti Minta Uang Tebusan Rp239 M untuk 17 Misionaris AS

Harga Minyak Meroket, PNBP Migas Telah Lampaui Target
Ekonomi

Harga Minyak Meroket, PNBP Migas Telah Lampaui Target

iPhone 13 Masuk Indonesia Tanpa Jaringan 5G?
Teknologi

iPhone 13 Masuk Indonesia Tanpa Jaringan 5G?

UNJ Bakal Ubah Aturan Pemberian Gelar Kehormatan, Aliansi Dosen: Tetap Menolak
Pendidikan

UNJ Bakal Ubah Aturan Pemberian Gelar Kehormatan, Aliansi Dosen: Tetap Menolak

Cara Honda Sensing 360
Otomotif

Cara Honda Sensing 360 "Hapus" Blind Spot Di Mobil

Rachel Vennya Akhirnya Mengaku Kabur dari Karantina
Hiburan

Rachel Vennya Akhirnya Mengaku Kabur dari Karantina

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar
Properti

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!