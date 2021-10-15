English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt issues Circular on Health Protocols for International Travel during Covid-19 Pandemic

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 October 2021 16:01
Jakarta: The Task Force for COVID-19 Handling has issued a Circular Letter (SE) Number 20 of 2021 on Health Protocols for International Travel during the COVID-19 Pandemic. 
 
"This Circular is effective starting 14 October 2021 until a later date is determined,” the SE writes, which was signed by the Chairperson of COVID-19 Task Force Ganip Warsito on 13 October 2021. 
 
Ganip said that the purpose of this Circular is to implement health protocols for international travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to him, the aim is to carry out monitoring, control, and evaluation in order to prevent an increase in the transmission of COVID-19. 
 
As stated in the Circular, an international traveler is someone who has traveled from abroad in the last fourteen days.

The general provisions of the health protocol contained in the Circular are as follows: 

1. International travelers with the status of Indonesian Citizens from abroad are allowed to enter Indonesia while still following the strict health protocols set by the Government. 
 
2. Foreign citizens are prohibited to enter the territory of Indonesia, either directly or in transit in a foreign country, unless they meet certain criteria. 
 
3. Upon arrival in Indonesia, travelers must show the card or certificate (physical or digital) of full dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before departure as a requirement to enter Indonesia. 
 
4. International travelers with special health conditions or have comorbid diseases that cause them to be unable to receive vaccines must attach a certificate from the doctor and government hospital of the country of departure stating that the person has not and/or is unable to receive COVID-19 vaccine. 
 
5. Travelers must show negative results of RT-PCR test taken in the country of origin whose samples are taken within a maximum period of 3 x 24 hours before the hour of departure and are attached at the time of the health check or in e-HAC International Indonesia. 
 
6. Upon arrival, RT-PCR retests are carried out for international travelers and are required to undergo quarantine for 5 x 24 hours. 
 
7. Every international traveler is required to use the PeduliLindungi application as a condition for international travel to enter Indonesian territory. 
 
8. Foreign citizens with the purpose of traveling can enter the territory of Indonesia with certain conditions.
 
(WAH)
