Jakarta: The third day of a series of working visits by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in Eastern Indonesia continued in Jayapura, Papua Province, Friday.
According to the Vice Presidential Secretariat, the Vice President, accompanied by Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin, is scheduled to close the XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, East Sentani, Jayapura.
The Vice President and Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin will be in Jayapura for two days.
In addition to attending the closing of the National Sports Week, the Vice President is also scheduled to visit Inpres VIM 1 Elementary School and attend a Indonesian Christian Church (GKI) event.
The Vice President will also chair the Integrated Coordination Meeting for the Acceleration of Welfare Development and Reduction of Extreme Poverty in 5 Regencies, and inaugurate the construction of a community workshop building at the Papua Alom Campus of the Global Mission International Indonesia Foundation (GMII), Sentani, Jayapura Regency.
Accompanying the Vice President during his working visit in Jayapura, Papua Province, including Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Wahyu Sakti Trenggono, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, and Minister of National Development Planning Suharso Monoarfa.