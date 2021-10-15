English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

VP Ma'ruf Amin Visits Papua to Attend Closing of National Sports Week

English Papua maruf amin sports vice president maruf amin papua province
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 October 2021 13:52
Jakarta: The third day of a series of working visits by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in Eastern Indonesia continued in Jayapura, Papua Province, Friday.
 
According to the Vice Presidential Secretariat, the Vice President, accompanied by Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin, is scheduled to close the XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) at the Lukas Enembe Stadium, East Sentani, Jayapura.
 
The Vice President and Second Lady Wury Ma'ruf Amin will be in Jayapura for two days. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition to attending the closing of the National Sports Week, the Vice President is also scheduled to visit Inpres VIM 1 Elementary School and attend a Indonesian Christian Church (GKI) event. 
 
The Vice President will also chair the Integrated Coordination Meeting for the Acceleration of Welfare Development and Reduction of Extreme Poverty in 5 Regencies, and inaugurate the construction of a community workshop building at the Papua Alom Campus of the Global Mission International Indonesia Foundation (GMII), Sentani, Jayapura Regency.
 
Accompanying the Vice President during his working visit in Jayapura, Papua Province, including Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Wahyu Sakti Trenggono, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, and Minister of National Development Planning Suharso Monoarfa.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

English
electric car
Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

English
sports
West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Miris! 17 Misionaris AS Beserta Keluarga Diculik di Haiti
Internasional

Miris! 17 Misionaris AS Beserta Keluarga Diculik di Haiti

Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19
Nasional

Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022
Hiburan

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021
Pendidikan

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok
Teknologi

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?
Otomotif

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!