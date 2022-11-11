English  
The government has no intention to prohibit or dismiss religious or cultural activities during the G20 Summit. (Photo: medcom.id)
No Ban on Religious Activities during G20 Summit: Bali Govt

Antara • 11 November 2022 16:54
Denpasar: The Bali provincial authority underscored that religious activities would not be prohibited during the G20 Summit hosted in the province on November 15-16, 2022, as opposed to information circulating among residents.
 
"It is incorrect that religious activities are prohibited (during the G20 Summit). There will only be restrictions on activities," Bali Communications, Informatics, and Statistics Office Head Gede Pramana stated here, Friday.
 
Pramana remarked that the circular issued by the authority restricts several activities only in some regions in Badung District and Denpasar City, the provincial capital.

"The circular clearly stated that restriction on public activities will be observed only in Kuta and South Kuta Sub-district, Badung, and South Denpasar region from November 12 to 17, 2022," the official noted.
 
According to the circular, public activities restricted during the G20 Summit comprised activities in the education sector and government and private offices, as well as religious and customary activities, he stated.
 
The government has no intention to prohibit or dismiss religious or cultural activities during the G20 Summit and only appealed to postpone or limit crowds if such activities proceed during the restriction period, the office head emphasized.
 
Pramana said that the circular also instructs heads of the Bali Customary Village Assembly (MDA) and Bali Religious Harmony Forum (FKUB) to encourage residents living along roads leading to the G20 Summit venues to postpone customary activities and limit crowds during religious activities.
 
"(The authority) encouraged (residents) to postpone customary activities and limit crowds in religious activities taking place on November 12-17, 2022," he remarked.
 
He then expressed optimism that after preparations made by the authority and through popular support, the G20 Summit hosted on the island would be successful.
 
Pramana opined that the G20 Summit is a historically significant event, as it will determine how the world will advance towards a new era after the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"Let us support G20 forum events to be smooth, comfortable, secure, peaceful, and successful. We must persevere in supporting the international event, which will be the focus of the global community," he remarked.

 
(WAH)

