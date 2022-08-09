Nearly 57.6 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 57,553,217 today, increasing by 27,786 in the past 24 hours.
Furthermore, 16,668 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,772,014.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 6,276 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,255,679.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,850 to 6,047,507.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,131.