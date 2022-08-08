English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 170.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 August 2022 16:41
Jakarta: Some 15,324 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,314,128, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 57,525,431 today, increasing by 78,510 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 20,218 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,755,346.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 4,425 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,249,403.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 4,919 to 6,042,657.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,113.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
KAI Records Net Profit o Rp740 Billion in First Semester of 2022

KAI Records Net Profit o Rp740 Billion in First Semester of 2022

English
railway
Govt Records State Budget Surplus of Rp106.1 Trillion until July-End: Finance Ministry

Govt Records State Budget Surplus of Rp106.1 Trillion until July-End: Finance Ministry

English
finance
Minister Lauds Medcom.id Online Scholarship Competition

Minister Lauds Medcom.id Online Scholarship Competition

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tiga Pebulu Tangkis Indonesia Batal Tampil di Kejuaraan Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Tiga Pebulu Tangkis Indonesia Batal Tampil di Kejuaraan Dunia 2022

Presiden Minta Menteri Lakukan <i>Stress Test</i> APBN
Ekonomi

Presiden Minta Menteri Lakukan Stress Test APBN

170,3 Juta Orang Rampung Divaksinasi per Hari Ini
Nasional

170,3 Juta Orang Rampung Divaksinasi per Hari Ini

Hiburan

"Pink Venom" Awali Kembalinya Blackpink

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh
Otomotif

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini

Tiongkok Lanjutkan Latihan Militer di Sekitar Taiwan
Internasional

Tiongkok Lanjutkan Latihan Militer di Sekitar Taiwan

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta
Teknologi

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!