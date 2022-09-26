English  
Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia. Photo: Medcom.id
Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia. Photo: Medcom.id

43.9 Million Vulnerable Peoples and the General Public is Protected After Booster

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 26 September 2022 09:59
Jakarta: Nearly 44 million people are vulnerable and have received the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine or booster as of Sunday, September 25, 2022. The booster vaccine program for the community has been carried out since Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
 
"The number is 43,911,000 people," wrote a statement on the vaccine website of the Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) quoted on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
 
The Ministry of Health also detailed data on booster vaccine recipients based on age and profession categories. A total of 1,752,213 health workers (nakes) have completed receiving booster vaccines.

"Nakes receiving the fourth dose of the vaccine or the second booster were 591,794 people," the data said.
 
A total of 6,679,987 elderly have been protected by booster vaccine. Then 9,000,097 public officers and 830,892 educators have also been injected with the third dose.
 
"Meanwhile, 648,541 people received booster vaccines from the Gotong Royong scheme," the data reads.
 
(FJR)

