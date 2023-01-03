"When I was at the site on (January) 1st, I saw the (construction) progress has been (going) well. (The development) remains on track, particularly on the workers' housing," Susantono informed at the Presidential Palace here on Tuesday.
He said that providing proper housing to workers is a new approach to elevating the quality of life of construction workers in their working place.
"Usually, workers in major construction projects are provided only rudimentary dwellings," the authority head noted.
Besides proper housing, medical facilities will also be provided to construction workers to ensure they can give their best work performance, he added.
Earlier, the Director General of Housing at the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Iwan Suprijanto, had said that the progress of workers' housing development at the new capital site had reached 71.06 percent completion.
On Sunday (December 18, 2022), Suprijanto said that electricity works and the installation of walls and toilets in 16 out of 22 workers' housing complexes are in progress.
The development of construction workers' housing in the new capital started on August 29, and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023.
The housing for construction workers is being developed under a cooperation scheme between state-owned companies PT Wijaya Karya Gedung and PT Adhi Karya, with the contract value recorded at Rp567 billion (US$36.2 million).
Several facilities will be made available at the workers' housing complex, including a mosque, a common hall, a clinic, and a management office.