English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 160,593. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 160,593. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 552 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2022 19:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 552 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,719,327.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 904 to 6,545,132.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 160,593.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Money Supply Maintains Positive Growth: Bank Indonesia

2022 Year in Review: Indonesia Remains Defiant despite Defeat in WTO

Indonesia's Fiscal Policy Needs to Boost Economy in 2023: Apindo

BACA JUGA
PDI-P to Announce Presidential Candidate in 2023: Secretary General

PDI-P to Announce Presidential Candidate in 2023: Secretary General

English
PDIP
Several Indonesian Regions to Potentially Experience Heavy Rains: BMKG

Several Indonesian Regions to Potentially Experience Heavy Rains: BMKG

English
BMKG
Jokowi Receives Malaysian Foreign Minister, ASEAN Secretary-General

Jokowi Receives Malaysian Foreign Minister, ASEAN Secretary-General

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bulog: Stok Beras Cukup
Ekonomi

Bulog: Stok Beras Cukup

Apologi PSSI atas Aksi Perusakan Bus Timnas Thailand
Olahraga

Apologi PSSI atas Aksi Perusakan Bus Timnas Thailand

Putin Ingin Tingkatkan Kerja Sama Militer dengan Tiongkok
Internasional

Putin Ingin Tingkatkan Kerja Sama Militer dengan Tiongkok

Kacau, JPPI: Kasus Korupsi di Sekolah Meningkat 100% pada 2022
Pendidikan

Kacau, JPPI: Kasus Korupsi di Sekolah Meningkat 100% pada 2022

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022
Teknologi

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022

Hore! Pemerintah Resmi Cabut Status PPKM
Nasional

Hore! Pemerintah Resmi Cabut Status PPKM

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu
Hiburan

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon
Properti

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!