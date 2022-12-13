Admiral Yudo Margono to Set Priority Focus as New TNI Commander

Margono said the priority focus will be consistent with what he expounded during the fit and proper test with a parliamentary commission on December 2.
The first priority aims to accelerate the development of human resources, as professional human resources will be essential to advance the military, he stated.
"Otherwise, it would be difficult to realize our goals. With professional human resources, we will continue our duties and bolster what I earlier expounded," Margono remarked after attending the parliament's plenary session at the Parliament Complex here Tuesday.
The admiral said that the second priority is to expedite military operations, including by taking the role of Joint Defense Regions Commander.
"(The focus is to intensify) the effectiveness of regional military commands in executing their tasks since they have been divided into regions one, two, and three. We will empower more to control operations or organize drills," Margono noted.
Despite the TNI commander holding the highest authority in the military, the daily administration is delegated to commanders of joint defense regions, he remarked.
He then highlighted that the third priority was to implement bureaucratic reform to achieve clean governance and bolster the military institution's prestige.
The fourth priority aims to step up security in areas considered vulnerable, as the DPR RI Commission I had earlier suggested, he noted while pointing out Natuna District in Riau Islands, Aceh, and Papua provinces as regions with high vulnerability.
Margono vowed to coordinate with TNI chiefs of staff over the priority focus as well as promote solidity and synergy with other institutions, such as the police, and the public.
The admiral also affirmed that he would continue good policies initiated by his predecessor, General Andika Perkasa.