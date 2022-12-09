English  
The Indonesian government has declared a 30-day state of emergency. (Photo: PMI)
EU Brings Reliefs to Victims of Cianjur Quake

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2022 13:52
Jakarta: In response to the strong earthquake that struck the province of West Java in late November, the European Union (EU) is providing €200,000 (over 3.2 billion Indonesian rupiah) in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected families.
 
This EU funding supports the Indonesia Red Cross (PMI) in delivering much needed assistance, including the provision or shelter items, first aid kits, hygiene materials, clean water and sanitation facilities. 
 
"Mobile clinics and ambulances are deployed to provide medical services to those injured. The most vulnerable people will also receive cash grants to enable them to meet their basic, immediate needs," the EU stated in a media release on Thursday.

The humanitarian aid will directly benefit nearly 26,000 people who have been adversely affected by the earthquake in West Java.
 
The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
 
Over 330 people were killed while over 70,000 others were displaced when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Cianjur district, located some 100 kilometres south of the capital, Jakarta, on November 21. At a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, the tremor caused severe damage to over 20,000 houses and a number of public facilities and infrastructure. Multiple health care facilities have also been impacted, causing the disruption of medical services in affected communities. Damage to water supplies has also hampered access to safe water resources. The severity of the tremor and its aftermath triggered the Indonesian government to declare a 30-day state of emergency, taking effect from November 21 to December 20.
 
(WAH)

