They were questioned regarding the shootout between Brigadier J and Second Patrolman E. (Photo: medcom.id)
They were questioned regarding the shootout between Brigadier J and Second Patrolman E. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ferdy Sambo's Aides Probed by Komnas HAM

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 26 July 2022 15:54
Jakarta: Several aides of Ferdy Sambo, non-active head of the Internal Profession and Securiy Divison of the National Police, arrived at the head office of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) this morning.
 
They were questioned regarding the shootout between Brigadier J and Second Patrolman E.
 
According to Medcom.id, they arrived at the Komnas HAM headquarters at around 9 o'clock Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

They didn't make any statement and immediatelly entered the building.
 
This examination is part of efforts by Komnas HAM to make the case clear. 
Previously, Komnas HAM had questioned a number of National Police officials on Monday, July 25, 2022.
 
"I, together with the Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police and the forensic team, answered the invitation from Komnas HAM," said Inspector General of the National Police Commissioner General Agung Budi Maryoto at the Komnas HAM Building yesterday.
 
Brigadier J was reportedly involved in a shootout with Second Patrolman E at the house of Ferdy Sambo in Duren Tiga, Pancoran, South Jakarta. 
 
Brigadier J, who was a personal driver of Sambo's wife, was shot dead by Second Patrolman E.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!