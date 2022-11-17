VP Visits Semarang to Open Halal Forum 20

Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin traveld to Semarang City in Central Java Province on Thursday, November 17 2022. The Vice President is scheduled to open the Halal Forum 20.
The Vice President flew from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta to Ahmad Yani Air Force Base in Semarang at 11.30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The Vice President and his entourage used the Indonesian Air Force's Special Presidential Aircraft.
In Semarang, the Vice President was welcomed by the Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo and other local officials. Not long afterward, the Vice President and his entourage visited Padma Hotel in Semarang to open the Halal Forum 20.
In this event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) and several partners. Some of the partners are Turkey's Helal Accreditasyon Kurumu (HAK) and Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).
On Friday, November 18 2022, the Vice President is scheduled to review MSMEs at the Semarang 16 Batik Studio. Before returning to Jakarta, the Vice President and his entourage are scheduled to observe Friday prayers at Central Java Grand Mosque (MAJT).