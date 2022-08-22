Nearly 59.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 59,191,011 today, increasing by 45,691 in the past 24 hours.
Furthermore, 12,270 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,128,728.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 3,300 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,318,857.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,978 to 6,112,658.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 157,396.