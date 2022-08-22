English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 59.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 August 2022 20:59
Jakarta: Some 7,542 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,621,813, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 59,191,011 today, increasing by 45,691 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 12,270 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,128,728.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 3,300 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,318,857.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,978 to 6,112,658.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 157,396.
 
(WAH)
