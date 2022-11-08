English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 38 to 158,909. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 38 to 158,909. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 6,601 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2022 18:04
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 6,601 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,531,721.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,197 to 6,331,960.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 38 to 158,909.

WHO


The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 42 to 158,871. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 3,828 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Successfully Curbed Land, Forest Fires during 2020-2022: Minister

Indonesia Contemplates on Incentives Schemes to Encourage Conversion to EVs

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Impose Tax on Motor Vehicles Exceeding Emission Standards: Ministry

Indonesia to Impose Tax on Motor Vehicles Exceeding Emission Standards: Ministry

English
environment
ADB, Partners to Build Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

ADB, Partners to Build Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

English
asia-pacific
Indonesian Embassy in London Promotes Indonesian Specialty Coffee

Indonesian Embassy in London Promotes Indonesian Specialty Coffee

English
indonesian embassy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terduga Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut di DKI Mencapai 154 Orang
Nasional

Terduga Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut di DKI Mencapai 154 Orang

Menaker: Angka Pengangguran di Agustus Turun Jadi 4,15 Juta Orang
Ekonomi

Menaker: Angka Pengangguran di Agustus Turun Jadi 4,15 Juta Orang

Pasti Mupeng! Kampus-Kampus Ini Punya Perpustakaan dengan Koleksi Buku Langka hingga Bioskop
Pendidikan

Pasti Mupeng! Kampus-Kampus Ini Punya Perpustakaan dengan Koleksi Buku Langka hingga Bioskop

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang
Otomotif

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan

Sejarah! 3 Wasit Wanita Bakal Pimpin Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Sejarah! 3 Wasit Wanita Bakal Pimpin Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding
Internasional

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!