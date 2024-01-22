Muhaimin Shine at Fourth Debate, Anies Praised His Performance

Social media analysis institute Drone Emprit via platform conducted sentimental analysist towards the three candidates after the debate.
As a result, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin received the highest positive sentiment, Gibran Rakabuming Raka received the highest negative sentiment, while Mahfud MD was only slightly different from Cak Imin.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Meanwhile, the following is an explanation of the sentiments of each vice presidential candidate after the vice presidential debate.
Muhaimin Iskandar received 80 percent positive sentiment, 6 percent negative sentiment, 14 percent neutral sentiment.
"This shows that Muhaimin Iskandar has very strong support and a positive image on social media in a certain period," said Drone Emprit Founder, Ismail Fahmi via the X account.
Gibran Rakabuming Raka received 33 percent positive sentiment, 60 percent negative sentiment, 7 percent neutral sentiment.
"This shows that there are unfavorable sentiments or problems that Gibran Rakabuming may be facing on social media during the specified time period," he continued.
Mahfud MD received 79 percent positive sentiment, 12 percent negative sentiment, 9 percent neutral sentiment.
"This shows that despite lower media exposure, views of Mahfud MD tend to be positive among those who speak about him," he added.
Based on the sentiment analysis data, Ismail Fahmi drew the conclusion that Muhaimin had a very positive view and Gibran had a mostly negative view.
Meanwhile, Mahfud MD, despite having a lower conversation volume, has a majority positive outlook indicating quality over quantity when it comes to online sentiment. This shows the importance of not only the number of mentions but also the quality of conversations taking place on social media.
After the debate, Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan, praised the performance of his companion, Muhaimin Iskandar. Anies expressed the score for Muhaimin.
Anies praises Cak Imin
"I give it 11 out of 10," said Anies with a smile on the sidelines of the Grand Campaign in Cikarang, Bekasi, West Java, Monday, January 22 2024.
According to Anies, Muhaimin conveyed a lot of important information in the final vice presidential debate. Starting from environmental issues to agrarian issues.
"The attractions actually appear, they are foam. But if you pay attention to the messages conveyed by Gus Muhaimin, they are meat," he said.
Anies realized that sometimes after a debate what is often discussed is the attacks on each other. Including what the vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, did too Muhaimin. From plastic bottles to Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LHP).
"That in conveying it there is something that is counter in nature, well sometimes what is discussed is more about the counter," he said.
Anies also assessed that his partner performed brilliantly.
"One proud, two proud, three proud," said Anies.
According to Anies, Cak Imin has maximally expressed his views regarding the debate topic. Anies said that what Cak Imin said was of substance, so there was no need to make a lot of appearances.
At the same time, Anies teased another vice presidential candidate. Anies’s statement cannot be separated from the attitude of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who has made many appearances in the debate. In particular, when responding to vice presidential candidate number 3 Mahfud MD's question.
Gibran made a searching gesture when he heard Mahfud's answer. This attitude is considered an unnecessary attraction, and even tends to be arrogant, referring to netizens.
The fourth debate on the 2024 Presidential Election was held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Jakarta, Sunday evening, January 21 2024. The first theme was sustainable development and the environment, the second theme was natural resources and energy, the third theme was food, the fourth theme was agrarian, the fifth theme is indigenous communities, and the sixth theme is villages.
KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari hopes that the debate theme can open voters' minds. Primarily, related to the perspective, vision and mission and work programs of the candidates.