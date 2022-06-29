Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin expressed optimism that the visit by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana to Ukraine would be successful in initiating peace between Ukraine and Russia.
'"We pray that the president's journey (to Ukraine) will be safe, and (he will be) successful in performing his mission for peace," Amin stated in his remarks regarding President Jokowi's visit to Ukraine and Russia observed by online means here on Wednesday.
The vice president noted that the visit to Ukraine and Russia, currently embroiled in war, is a historical feat for the Indonesian government.
The vice president opined that the president's Ukraine visit accentuated Indonesia as a country striving for global peace as mandated by the preamble of the 1945 Constitution and is consistently adhered to by the government.
Amin then expressed hope that the president's visit would initiate a new start to develop stable global economic development in the future.
"Once again, we hope the president's visit will be fruitful in achieving peace between the warring countries of Ukraine and Russia and become the start of development of stable global economic development in the future," he remarked.
President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana, and the presidential entourage departed for Kyiv, Ukraine, from Przemysl Glowny Station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday (June 28) evening local time. The presidential entourage boarded a special train prepared by the Ukrainian government.
Jokowi is expected to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his effort to initiate peace between Ukraine and Russia. During his visit, the president also provides humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.
While the president is abroad since Sunday (June 26), Amin will preside over the Indonesian government until Saturday (July 2). He is required to consult the president in case of needs to issue new policies and report his tasks after the president is back in the country.
Presidential Decree Number 9 of 2022 on the Assignment of the Vice President to Carry out Presidential Duties became the legal basis to delegate presidential duties to Amin.