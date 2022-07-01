Minister Tjahjo Kumolo Passes Away

Jakarta: Minister and Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Tjahjo died after undergoing intensive treatment at Abdi Waluyo Hospital in Jakarta.
Quoting Breaking News Metro TV, Tjahjo passed away at around 11.10 West Indonesia Time (WIB).
The information was confirmed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Junimart Girsang.
"He died of illness," said Junimart.
Tjahjo served as Minister of Home Affairs in the Working Cabinet. He was then appointed as Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.
Tjahjo's political career began by joining the ruling party in the new order era, the Functional Gorups (Golkar). He was a member of parliament from Golkar at the time.
During the Reformation era, Tjahjo joined PDI-P which spearheaded the political opposition against the New Order regime. Tjahjo Kumolo was chosen by PDI-P Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri as Secretary General of the Central Executive Board of PDI-P for the 2010-2015 period.