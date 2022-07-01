English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister and Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)
Minister and Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo. (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Minister Tjahjo Kumolo Passes Away

English Tjahjo Kumolo PDIP indonesian politics indonesian government jakarta
Lukman Diah Sari • 01 July 2022 13:21
Jakarta: Minister and Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. 
 
Tjahjo died after undergoing intensive treatment at Abdi Waluyo Hospital in Jakarta.
 
Quoting Breaking News Metro TV, Tjahjo passed away at around 11.10 West Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
The information was confirmed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician Junimart Girsang.
 
"He died of illness," said Junimart.
 
Tjahjo served as Minister of Home Affairs in the Working Cabinet. He was then appointed as Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform in the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.
 
Tjahjo's political career began by joining the ruling party in the new order era, the Functional Gorups (Golkar). He was a member of parliament from Golkar at the time. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the Reformation era, Tjahjo joined PDI-P which spearheaded the political opposition against the New Order regime.  Tjahjo Kumolo was chosen by PDI-P Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri as Secretary General of the Central Executive Board of PDI-P for the 2010-2015 period. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Free Trade Deal to Increase New Zealand's Exports to EU

Free Trade Deal to Increase New Zealand's Exports to EU

English
New Zealand
Minister Tjahjo Kumolo to Be Buried at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery

Minister Tjahjo Kumolo to Be Buried at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery

English
Tjahjo Kumolo
Tjahjo Kumolo Died of Complications from Diabetes: PDI-P Politician

Tjahjo Kumolo Died of Complications from Diabetes: PDI-P Politician

English
Tjahjo Kumolo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pendapatan Negara Tembus Rp2.436,9 Triliun di Akhir Tahun
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Prediksi Pendapatan Negara Tembus Rp2.436,9 Triliun di Akhir Tahun

Kasus Covid-19 Meroket, Wapres Ma'ruf: Masker Harus Dipakai Lagi
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Meroket, Wapres Ma'ruf: Masker Harus Dipakai Lagi

Ford Ambil Lithium dari Australia Buat Bikin Baterai Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Ford Ambil Lithium dari Australia Buat Bikin Baterai Mobil Listrik

Ujian SMM-PTN Barat 2022 Diundur, Ini Jadwal Terbaru di Lokal UIN Jakarta
Pendidikan

Ujian SMM-PTN Barat 2022 Diundur, Ini Jadwal Terbaru di Lokal UIN Jakarta

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor
Teknologi

Kebobolan, Alamat Email Pengguna OpenSea Bocor

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Perempat Final Malaysia Open 2022 Hari Ini: Viktor Axelsen vs Anthony Ginting
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Perempat Final Malaysia Open 2022 Hari Ini: Viktor Axelsen vs Anthony Ginting

Tyas Mirasih Ungkap Raffi Ahmad Pernah Selingkuh dengan Artis Terkenal Ini
Hiburan

Tyas Mirasih Ungkap Raffi Ahmad Pernah Selingkuh dengan Artis Terkenal Ini

Jokowi: Indonesia Siap Jembatani Komunikasi Rusia-Ukraina
Internasional

Jokowi: Indonesia Siap Jembatani Komunikasi Rusia-Ukraina

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!