Riau Islands Province Targeting 2 Million Foreign Tourists in 2022

Tanjungpinang: The Riau Islands provincial government is upbeat about achieving the target of two million foreign tourist visits to the province in 2022.
Since February 25, 2022, the government has recorded hundreds of foreign tourist arrivals from Singapore to the Lagoi, Bintan and Nongsa, Batam tourist attractions with a travel bubble scheme.
"This year, we are targeting two million foreign tourist arrivals. This means that during every quarter, around 700 thousand foreign tourists are targeted to visit (Riau Islands). Inshallah (God willing), it will be achieved," Head of the Riau Islands Tourism Office Buralimar stated here on Thursday.
He affirmed that the Riau Islands provincial government welcomed the government's decision to lift quarantine obligation for foreign tourists, especially in Batam, Bintan, and Bali.
The quarantine-free international arrivals policy has come as a breath of fresh air for the tourism sector that has been reeling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since the last two years.
"We are optimistic that the tourism sector would revive again," he stated.
Buralimar drew attention to the Circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Number 13 of 2022 wherein foreign tourists arriving in Bali, Batam, and Bintan must undergo a PCR test on the third day after their arrivals.
If the test result is negative, then they will be allowed to continue their activities by still complying with the health protocols.
The circular also stipulated that the government had reopened the entry gates for foreign tourists at several ports and airports in Batam and Bintan, such as the Raja Haji Fisabilillah Tanjungpinang Airport, Hang Nadim International Airport, Batam Center International Port, Bintan Port, and Tanjungpinang International Port.
"Hence, foreign tourists are allowed to visit all tourist attractions in Bintan District, Tanjungpinang City, and Batam City," Buralimar noted.
Earlier, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno had confirmed that as of Monday, March 7, 2022, the government had scrapped the policy that requires foreign tourists visiting Batam, Bintan, and Bali to undergo quarantine upon their arrival.
"Moreover, as instructed by the president, visa on arrival has started to be implemented again," he remarked.