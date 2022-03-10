English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The quarantine-free international arrivals policy has come as a breath of fresh air (Photo:Medcom.id)
The quarantine-free international arrivals policy has come as a breath of fresh air (Photo:Medcom.id)

Riau Islands Province Targeting 2 Million Foreign Tourists in 2022

English tourism covid-19 riau islands
Antara • 10 March 2022 16:58
Tanjungpinang: The Riau Islands provincial government is upbeat about achieving the target of two million foreign tourist visits to the province in 2022.
 
Since February 25, 2022, the government has recorded hundreds of foreign tourist arrivals from Singapore to the Lagoi, Bintan and Nongsa, Batam tourist attractions with a travel bubble scheme.
 
"This year, we are targeting two million foreign tourist arrivals. This means that during every quarter, around 700 thousand foreign tourists are targeted to visit (Riau Islands). Inshallah (God willing), it will be achieved," Head of the Riau Islands Tourism Office Buralimar stated here on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He affirmed that the Riau Islands provincial government welcomed the government's decision to lift quarantine obligation for foreign tourists, especially in Batam, Bintan, and Bali.
 
The quarantine-free international arrivals policy has come as a breath of fresh air for the tourism sector that has been reeling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since the last two years.
 
"We are optimistic that the tourism sector would revive again," he stated.
 
Buralimar drew attention to the Circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Number 13 of 2022 wherein foreign tourists arriving in Bali, Batam, and Bintan must undergo a PCR test on the third day after their arrivals.
 
If the test result is negative, then they will be allowed to continue their activities by still complying with the health protocols.
 
The circular also stipulated that the government had reopened the entry gates for foreign tourists at several ports and airports in Batam and Bintan, such as the Raja Haji Fisabilillah Tanjungpinang Airport, Hang Nadim International Airport, Batam Center International Port, Bintan Port, and Tanjungpinang International Port.
 
"Hence, foreign tourists are allowed to visit all tourist attractions in Bintan District, Tanjungpinang City, and Batam City," Buralimar noted.
 
Earlier, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno had confirmed that as of Monday, March 7, 2022, the government had scrapped the policy that requires foreign tourists visiting Batam, Bintan, and Bali to undergo quarantine upon their arrival.
 
"Moreover, as instructed by the president, visa on arrival has started to be implemented again," he remarked.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Lombok Airport Unaffected by Eruption of Mount Merapi: AP I

Lombok Airport Unaffected by Eruption of Mount Merapi: AP I

English
west nusa tenggara
Over 149.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 149.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 21,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths

Indonesia Records 21,311 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemilik Binomo Diduga Berada di Indonesia
Nasional

Pemilik Binomo Diduga Berada di Indonesia

Sri Mulyani Imbau Wajib Pajak Jangan Ikut PPS di Akhir Waktu
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Imbau Wajib Pajak Jangan Ikut PPS di Akhir Waktu

Persipura Paksa PSM Berbagi Angka
Olahraga

Persipura Paksa PSM Berbagi Angka

Kemenhan Buka Lowongan Personel Komando Cadangan 2022, Cek Syarat dan Kuota
Pendidikan

Kemenhan Buka Lowongan Personel Komando Cadangan 2022, Cek Syarat dan Kuota

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia
Internasional

Ukraina Sebut Dua Lagi Rumah Sakit Dihantam Serangan Udara Rusia

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu
Otomotif

Cara Federal Oil Menangkal Oli Palsu

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy
Teknologi

Google Undang Perempuan Indonesia ke Women Developers Academy

Dipaksa Manajer Manggung saat Terpapar Covid-19, Cita Citata: Tidak Manusiawi!
Hiburan

Dipaksa Manajer Manggung saat Terpapar Covid-19, Cita Citata: Tidak Manusiawi!

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!