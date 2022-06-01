English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,594. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 368 New COVID-19 Cases

English indonesian government covid-19 covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 June 2022 19:10
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 368 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,055,341.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 183 to 5,895,606.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,594.

Global Pandemic Preparedness

Last month, The United States as first COVID Summit Chair; Indonesia, holding the G20 Presidency; Belize, as CARICOM Chair; Germany, holding the G7 Presidency; and Senegal as African Union Chair, held the second Global COVID-19 Summit.
 
The Summit focused on four key objectives: recommitting intensity to global response; vaccinating the world; protecting the most vulnerable; and preventing future catastrophes.
 
It aimed to accelerate the international response to combat COVID-19 and to advance global pandemic preparedness.
 
(WAH)
