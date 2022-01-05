English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The vaccination aims to prevent from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
The vaccination aims to prevent from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Jokowi Inspects COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Children in Grobogan Regency

English covid-19 president joko widodo vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 January 2022 21:48
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspected a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 6-11 years at SDN 3 Nglinduk State Elementary School in Grobogan regency, Central Java province, Wednesday.
 
On the occasion, the President greeted students who were queuing for health screening before receiving the jabs.
 
The students were receiving either the first or second dose.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the school’s Principal, Sri Hartati, there were no obstacles during the vaccination and the students were enthusiastic about the vaccination. 
 
"They already have the awareness that the vaccination aims to prevent from exposure to the COVID-19 virus," the Principal said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The Principal also said that the school made an effort to provide an understanding that vaccine is necessary for helping maintain body condition when exposed to COVID-19.
 
In addition to inspecting the vaccination drive, the President also signed an inscription on the inauguration of the school renovation, which was completely renovated in 2020. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Visits Purwodadi Market

President Jokowi Visits Purwodadi Market

English
president joko widodo
Nearly 115 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

Nearly 115 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

English
covid-19
Govt Committed to Accelerating Sexual Violence Eradication Legislation: Minister

Govt Committed to Accelerating Sexual Violence Eradication Legislation: Minister

English
women
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sri Mulyani: Sukuk Negara Dimanfaatkan untuk Bangun Infrastruktur di Ibu Kota Baru
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Sukuk Negara Dimanfaatkan untuk Bangun Infrastruktur di Ibu Kota Baru

Februari, Floyd Mayweather Bakal Naik Ring Lagi
Olahraga

Februari, Floyd Mayweather Bakal Naik Ring Lagi

Presiden: Pasar yang Ramai Tanda Bergeraknya Ekonomi Masyarakat
Nasional

Presiden: Pasar yang Ramai Tanda Bergeraknya Ekonomi Masyarakat

Macron Bertekad Membuat 'Jengkel' Warga Prancis yang Menolak Divaksinasi
Internasional

Macron Bertekad Membuat 'Jengkel' Warga Prancis yang Menolak Divaksinasi

Bintang Drakor Snowdrop Kim Mi Soo Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Bintang Drakor Snowdrop Kim Mi Soo Meninggal Dunia

Dongfeng Perkenalkan Saingan Wuling Hongguang Mini EV
Otomotif

Dongfeng Perkenalkan Saingan Wuling Hongguang Mini EV

Peleburan Eijkman, Sentralisasi Lembaga Riset Sudah Ketinggalan Zaman
Pendidikan

Peleburan Eijkman, Sentralisasi Lembaga Riset Sudah Ketinggalan Zaman

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri
Teknologi

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!