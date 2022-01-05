Jokowi Inspects COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Children in Grobogan Regency

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspected a COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 6-11 years at SDN 3 Nglinduk State Elementary School in Grobogan regency, Central Java province, Wednesday.
On the occasion, the President greeted students who were queuing for health screening before receiving the jabs.
The students were receiving either the first or second dose.
According to the school’s Principal, Sri Hartati, there were no obstacles during the vaccination and the students were enthusiastic about the vaccination.
"They already have the awareness that the vaccination aims to prevent from exposure to the COVID-19 virus," the Principal said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Principal also said that the school made an effort to provide an understanding that vaccine is necessary for helping maintain body condition when exposed to COVID-19.
In addition to inspecting the vaccination drive, the President also signed an inscription on the inauguration of the school renovation, which was completely renovated in 2020.