Some 30 Indonesian Migrant Workers Evacuated from Ukraine: BP2MI

Jakarta: Some 30 Indonesian migrant workers were successfully evacuated from Ukraine and arrived in Indonesia along with other Indonesians, according to the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI).
"Among 80 Indonesians, some 30 Indonesian migrant workers evacuated from Ukraine have returned to Indonesia," BP2MI's head, Benny Rhamdani, noted at a virtual press conference on Friday.
These migrant workers had arrived in Indonesia along with other Indonesians on March 3, 2022, at 17:10 p.m. local time.
The Indonesian migrant workers comprising 29 women and a man were successfully evacuated from Ukraine. Most of them worked as spa therapists, and they came from Bali.
Some 14 Indonesians are still in Bucharest, Romania, as most of them had contracted COVID-19.
Based on the test, 12 of them are COVID-19 positive, while two people had opted to stay in Bucharest to accompany their children, who had contracted the corona virus.
"Six of them are Indonesian migrant workers, who are known and confirmed to be COVID-19 positive," Rhamdani stated.
BP2MI's head made assurance that Indonesia's representative in Bucharest will continue to monitor the condition of these 14 people, and if possible, evacuate them aboard an aircraft back to Indonesia.
Indonesian migrant workers that arrived were declared to be free of COVID-19 after taking the test in Indonesia and are currently undergoing quarantine in the Pasar Rumput Apartment COVID-19 Emergency Hospital, here.
"The BP2MI will later help these Indonesian migrant workers to return to their places of origin after undergoing the quarantine period," he remarked.
Facilities provided for these migrant workers include housing if they have not received their return schedule and transportation ticket to return to their respective homes.