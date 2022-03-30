Over 159 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 113,796 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 196,354,667.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 3,840 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,009,486.
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 7,876 to 5,742,931.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 118 to 155,000.