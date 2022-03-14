English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

Over 151.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 March 2022 18:07
Jakarta: Some 107,698 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 151,486,424, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 73,543 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 193,474,037.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government today recorded 9,629 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,900,124.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 39,296 to 5,434,729.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 271 to 152,437.
 
(WAH)
