Over 151.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 107,698 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 151,486,424, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.Meanwhile, 73,543 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 193,474,037.To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government today recorded 9,629 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,900,124.From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 39,296 to 5,434,729.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 271 to 152,437.