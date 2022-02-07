Govt Raises PPKM Status in Greater Jakarta to Level 3

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan today announced the Indonesian government decided to raise the level of community activity restrictions (PPKM) in Greater Jakarta region to 3 from 2.
Minister Luhut is the coordinator of the implementation of PPKM in the islands of Java and Bali.
Greater Jakarta region includes Jakarta Province, Bogor Regency, Bogor City, Depok City, Tangerang Regency, Tangerang City, South Tangerang City, Bekasi Regency and Bekasi City.
"It is not caused by an increase in COVID-19 cases, but it is also based on lack of tracing," the former Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Affairs told a press conference here on Monday morning.
According to Minister Luhut, similar policy is also implemented in Greater Bandung region, Yogyakarta Province and Bali Province.
To anticipate the impact of the COVID-19 case surge, he said, the maximum capacity of malls in PPKM Level 3 areas is reduced to 60%, while the maximum capacity of places of worship is reduced to 50%.
"The detailed rules can bee seen in the Home Affairs Minister's Decree," Minister Luhut said.