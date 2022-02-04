English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
More than 150 eruptions of 38 volcanoes with various types of eruptions occurred. (Photo; medcom.id)
More than 150 eruptions of 38 volcanoes with various types of eruptions occurred. (Photo; medcom.id)

Indonesia Experienced At Least 150 Volcano Eruptions Over Last 2 Decades

English disaster Volcano Eruption indonesian government
Antara • 04 February 2022 16:56
Jakarta: Indonesia bore witness to at least 150 volcano eruptions over the last two decades, according to the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
 
Head of the Center for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) Hanik Humaida stated that the level of volcanic activities in Indonesia was quite high with diverse characteristics and varied types of eruptions.
 
"(With regard to the) volcanic activities for the 2000-2021 period, more than 150 eruptions of 38 volcanoes with various types of eruptions occurred, specifically effusive, explosive, and phreatic, causing various dangerous phenomena," Humaida noted in a statement on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Identifying volcanic activities and understanding the dangers and risks are crucial for volcanic mitigation efforts, according to Humaida.
 
The identification of hazards and risks was conducted by observing the types of volcanic eruptions and the period of repeated eruptions.
 
"Identification of the eruption phenomena is also necessary, such as eruptive hot clouds, hot avalanche clouds, gas, ash, mud flows, lava flows, and tsunamis, as well as the impact of the hazard range," she remarked.
 
When the activities and hazards of volcanic disasters have been identified, disaster mitigation efforts can be conducted.
 
Disaster mitigation efforts cannot be made by just one agency but should be conducted jointly by all relevant stakeholders, she stated.
 
"Volcano disaster mitigation includes early warning, information dissemination, education, and raising awareness," she remarked.
 
Deputy for Prevention of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Afrial Rosa stated that all stakeholders have a similar role to play in mitigating volcanic disasters, one of which is the dissemination of information related to volcanic disaster mitigation to the public.
 
Rosa called for improved coordination among concerned stakeholders, so that the dissemination of information can be well-received and understood by the community.
 
"A clear coordination flow is crucial in the disaster mitigation system, so that early warning of disaster conditions can reach the community for sure," the official remarked.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 130 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

Binjai-Stabat Toll Road to Reduce Logistics Costs: Jokowi

English
presiden joko widodo
Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

Indonesia Records 32,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Ratusan Rumah Warga Diduga Dibakar Pasukan Junta Myanmar

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari
Nasional

Mulai Pukul 00.00, Sejumlah Ruas Jalan di Jakarta Ditutup Tiap Hari

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM
Ekonomi

G20 Sepakat Perkuat Basis Data UMKM

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021
Pendidikan

Satu-satunya Peneliti Indonesia, Dosen FEB UI Raih EYRA 2021

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina
Olahraga

Jadwal Pertandingan Sepak Bola Hari Ini: Derby Della Madonina

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Digitalisasi Shell untuk Menggaet Konsumen Di Indonesia

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok
Teknologi

Snapchat dan Facebook: Masa Depan Media Sosial Seperti TikTok

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Ngeri! 14 Artis Terpapar Covid-19 Berbarengan Sepekan Terakhir, Ini Daftarnya

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!