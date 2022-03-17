English  
The disasters occurred after heavy rains lashed Purworejo Regency. (Photo: medcom.id)
Floods, Landslides Hit Purworejo Regency

English disaster central java floods
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 March 2022 16:07
Jakarta: Floods and landslides hit Purworejo Regency in Central Java Province on Wednesday.
 
The disasters occurred after heavy rains lashed Purworejo Regency, triggering the overflow of five major rivers, namely Bogowonto River, Blangu River, Jali River, Dulang River and Kebang River.
 
Based on initial data gathered by the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Purworejo Regency, the flood-affected areas include 32 villages in 7 sub-districts. 

Meanwhile, the landslide-affected areas include 6 villages in 4 sub-districts.
 
"BPBD Purworejo Regency noted that the floods affected 11,115 people from 2,924 families, Meanwile, 7 families were affected by the landslides. Moreover, as many as 6,085 people from 1,518 families were forced to evacuate," Acting Head of the Data, Communication, and Information Center of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Abdul Muhari said in a press release on Thursday.
 
As an effort to accelerate the handling of floods and landslides, the BPBD of Purworejo Regency together with a joint team from cross-related agencies carried out a rapid assessment, evacuated local residents and prepared refugee camps.
 
In addition, the BPBD of Purworejo Regency also distributed approximately 2,500-3,000 packaged rice to residents at refugee camps and at their home.
 
(WAH)
