Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to spend New Year's Eve at the Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province.
According to the Presidential Secretariat, the President will not hold special events or receive guests on New Year's Eve.
"In Bogor. There is no special agenda," Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said here, Friday, December 31, 2021.
It will be the second New Year's Eve in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, Jokowi also spent New Year's Eve with his family at Wisma Bayurini at Bogor Palace.
Before the pandemic in 2019, Jokowi celebrated the turn of the year in Yogyakarta.