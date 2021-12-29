English  
The Government has set the target for Indonesia to achieve Net-Zero Emission by 2060.
Indonesia's Business Sector Urged to Help Tackle Climate Change

English environment Climate Change vice president maruf amin
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2021 16:58
Jakarta: The business sector has initiated support to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the development and management of biodiversity-based green open spaces (RTH) with a target area of 286,469 hectares across 27 provinces this year.
 
According to Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, the business sector should make efforts to tackle climate change in terms of sustainable environmental management.
 
"I encourage the business sector to play an active role in overcoming climate change issues and managing the environment sustainability," the Vice President said in his remarks at the 2021 Corporate Performance Rating Program Award in Environmental Management, Tuesday, Jakarta, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On that occasion, the Vice President emphasized that industry players should participate in the target plan of Forestry and Other Land Use (FoLu) Net Sink 2030 to minimize the adverse climate change impacts.
 
The Government, he added, has set the target for Indonesia to achieve Net-Zero Emission by 2060 or as early as possible.
 
Ma’ruf also pointed out the importance of cooperation with various parties in optimizing sustainable environmental management to achieve a sustainable living environment.
 
(WAH)
