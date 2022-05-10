English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo:MoFA)
Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Readies Strategy to Handle Foot-Mouth Disease in Livestock

English agriculture surabaya east java
Antara • 10 May 2022 18:58
Jakarta: The Ministry of Agriculture has formulated a strategy to eradicate the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) that is affecting livestock to thwart the spread of the ailment.
 
Earlier, over one thousand livestock in East Java had been found to be affected with foot-and-mouth disease.
 
Agriculture Minister Sayhrul Yasin Limpo noted in his statement on Tuesday that efforts to eradicate the disease were being made by assigning a team to check the condition on the field.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Limpo noted that the Veterinary Farma Center (Pusvetma) in Surabaya, East Java, was conducting further research to ascertain the level and type of FMD serotype identified in several areas in the province.
 
"This FMD is still under research at our veterinary lab in Surabaya, so we can identify the level and type. We hope the results would come out today or tomorrow," he remarked.
 
He noted that once the results were obtained, it would be easier for the government to decide on the right vaccine. He expressed optimism that the process of deciding on the vaccine can utilize local human resources to ensure that the handling of FMD can run effectively and efficiently.
 
The minister also highlighted that the disease is not transmissible to humans despite it spreading rapidly to animals. To this end, apart from preparing a strategy to curb the transmission, he also called on people to not harbor concerns and not overly panic due to the disease.
 
"We should conduct maximum dissemination (of information) to (members of) the community, and this has been supported by the health minister during the limited meeting with the president," he remarked.
 
East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa urged the media to support the government's efforts to educate the community regarding FMD to prevent undue panic among people about the disease.
 
She affirmed that the East Java government and Ministry of Agriculture will apply several comprehensive measures to ensure that the disease is not spreading in East Java. The government implemented cage-based isolation and collaborated with several other parties to ensure the medicines from the Ministry of Agriculture are distributed maximally.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
VP Ma'ruf Expresses Optimism for Bali Tourism Recovery

VP Ma'ruf Expresses Optimism for Bali Tourism Recovery

English
vice president maruf amin
Bogor City Adjusts Activities Restrictions, Scraps PCR, Antigen Test Rule

Bogor City Adjusts Activities Restrictions, Scraps PCR, Antigen Test Rule

English
west java
Garuda Indonesia Operates Presidential Flights to Washington DC: CEO

Garuda Indonesia Operates Presidential Flights to Washington DC: CEO

English
garuda indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perempuan Afghanistan Protes Dekrit Taliban Soal Pakai Burqa
Internasional

Perempuan Afghanistan Protes Dekrit Taliban Soal Pakai Burqa

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Indonesia di Bawah 6 Ribu
Nasional

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Indonesia di Bawah 6 Ribu

ITS Buka Prodi Baru Teknik Telekomunikasi, Bisa Daftar Lewat Jalur Mandiri
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Prodi Baru Teknik Telekomunikasi, Bisa Daftar Lewat Jalur Mandiri

Menteri BUMN: Pelabuhan Panjang Jadi Alternatif Kelancaran Logistik
Ekonomi

Menteri BUMN: Pelabuhan Panjang Jadi Alternatif Kelancaran Logistik

Playoff NBA: Warriors Selangkah Lagi ke Final Wilayah Barat
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Warriors Selangkah Lagi ke Final Wilayah Barat

Viral di TikTok dan Instagram, Filter Wajah Nangis Ternyata Ada di Snapchat, Begini Cara Pakainya
Teknologi

Viral di TikTok dan Instagram, Filter Wajah Nangis Ternyata Ada di Snapchat, Begini Cara Pakainya

Truk Hidrogen Terbesar di Dunia, Mampu Bawa 290 Ton Biji Besi
Otomotif

Truk Hidrogen Terbesar di Dunia, Mampu Bawa 290 Ton Biji Besi

Drummer Sheila on 7 Brian Kresna Putro Keluar dari Band
Hiburan

Drummer Sheila on 7 Brian Kresna Putro Keluar dari Band

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!