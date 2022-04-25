Anyer: The status of Mount Anak Krakatau, located at Sunda Strait, has been increased, from Level II (Advisory) to Level III (Watch), with the eruption column reaching 50-2,000 meters (m) in height.
"We appeal to the fishermen and tourists to not go near the Mount Anak Krakatau," Head of the Monitoring Post for Mount Anak Krakatau at Pasauran Village, Serang District, Banten Province, Deni Mardiono stated in the district on Monday.
Since April 22, 2022, the volcano began spewing black volcanic ash in the direction of the Sumur and Panimbang areas, Pandeglang District.
In addition, it started emitting incandescent rocks. Hence, people are not allowed to conduct any activity in the area to prevent them from being harmed by the hot and dangerous rocks.
"We recommend that a safe area is set at about five kilometers (km) from the Mount Anak Krakatau," Mardiono added.
According to the official statement of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry published on Monday, the real-time seismic amplitude measurement (RSAM) analysis showed that the volcanic activity of the mountain had increased significantly since April 15, 2022.
Moreover, the volcano had begun to spew incandescent lava since April 17, 2022.
The lava had started to enter the sea on April 23, 2022, at 12:39 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB).
Furthermore, on April 1-24, 2022, the PVMBG had recorded several seismic activities of the volcano, such as 21 eruption shocks, 155 phreatic tremors, 14 harmonic tremors, 121 low-frequency earthquakes, 17 shallow volcanic earthquakes, as well as 38 deep volcanic earthquakes.
In addition, the seismic activities included continuous volcanic tremors, with an amplitude of 0.5-55 mm; two local tectonic earthquakes; six distant tectonic earthquakes; and one sensed earthquake, with a strength of I MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity), which could only be felt by a few people under favorable conditions.